2021 Ram TRX: The 702-HP, Hellcat-Powered Truck That's Been Years in the Making

Ram isn't naive to its competition—it's only been taking its time. These last few years have signaled a change within the brand that rewards innovation and quality with sales success, enabling the company to build what its customers have long been asking for. That's the Ram TRX in a nutshell, and while it's chock-full of braggadocio, it's really a strategic approach to taking on Ford's F-150 Raptor. It isn't particularly stealthy, though, thanks in large part to a 702-horsepower supercharged Hemi.

Yes, that's the Hellcat engine. Having said that, Ram has avoided calling it a Hellcat everywhere. It doesn't use that name in the video reveal or the press release—my guess is it’s a branding thing. But it’s a 702-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 just the same, albeit tuned more for this sort of thing rather than outright top speed and so on.

There are a few key numbers to know about the TRX, the first of which is that mighty horsepower figure. The next is 650 pound-feet of torque, helping it turn 35-inch Goodyear tires with zero qualms. In fact, the three-plus-ton truck can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph. Keep pushing and it'll make it to a tire-limited top speed of 118 mph, no matter the terrain.