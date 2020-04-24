2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave First Drive Review: The Jeep That Jumps

For would-be owners coveting the latter above all, the Gladiator Rubicon’s list of standard equipment reads like a dirt enthusiast’s wish list: heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles, electronically disconnecting sway bars, Fox monotube shocks, rock rails and 33-inch all-terrain rubber. The Gladiator Sport and Overland models are great off-roaders in their own right, but it's the Rubicon that takes the brand's mantra to its logical extreme and delivers what most people picture as the ultimate Jeep.

Last year, when Fiat Chrysler finally answered the eternal howls for a factory-built Jeep pickup, the Jeep Gladiator proved the brand's new midsized machine could deliver the practicality truck owners needed while offering the same charm and off-road abilities as the Wrangler it's based on.

There’s no shortage of commonality between the two trims, certainly, but the Mojave is the first Jeep model ever to earn the brand’s newly-minted Desert Rated badge. It’s a designation standing apart from Jeep’s well-known Trail Rated marker, with mechanical tweaks to meet the specific demands of dispatching desert terrain, cresting sand dunes and blasting over whoops at pace. And on the unofficial side, jumps.

A Gladiator Rubicon is certainly capable of all the above. But the Mojave's mechanical and software tweaks dial the truck in for this sort of work specifically, resulting in an off-road Jeep pickup of a different feather. To see just how different, I grabbed one and struck out for the very place that gave the truck its name: the Mojave Desert, a cruel and punishing expanse of the American Southwest known for its harsh extremes and endless opportunities for off-road shenanigans.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave, By The Numbers

$43,875 Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 | six-speed manual transmission (eight-speed automatic optional) | rear-wheel drive/four-wheel drive with low range

11.6 inches Off-Road Angles: 44.7° approach | 20.9° breakover | 25.5° departure

16/23/19 mpg city/highway/combined (manual transmission) | 17/22/19 mpg city/highway/combined (automatic transmission) The promise: Jeep’s answer to the F-150 Raptor

Jeep’s answer to the F-150 Raptor The delivery: A desert runner that makes up for its lackluster powertrain with sheer capability

A Baja Spin On A Proven Formula

While the Mojave gets some unique exterior cues, like a hood scoop, orange tow hooks and exclusive 17-inch wheels (in-cabin changes come down to more aggressively bolstered front seats and orange accents, basically), the bulk of what sets it apart from other Gladiators can be found in the suspension and chassis.

To handle the undulations of a desert dirt trail at speed as well as any airtime that might result, Jeep outfitted the Mojave with a set of Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs at all four corners, added Fox hydraulic jounce bumpers up front and a 1-inch front suspension lift for more travel. The Fox setup is an industry first, designed to provide ride compliance during normal use both on-road and off. Meanwhile, the hydraulic jounce bumpers effectively function as a secondary pair of shocks for additional damping force to prevent the front end from bottoming out when things start to get rowdy.