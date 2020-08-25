The 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo Review: The Italian Trackhawk, for Better or Worse

For most folks, the name Maserati likely brings to mind images of racy, low-slung performance coupes like the GranTurismo. But in 2020, it’s an iteration of the brand’s high-riding, mid-sized SUV which serves as the automaker’s halo car. Call it a sign of the times. Fortunately, the Levante Trofeo is more than just a mundane people mover with a trident affixed to the grille. Like the Levante GTS before it, the Trofeo is motivated by a Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter V8 that’s built in Maranello alongside the mills that power sports cars like the F8 Tributo and 812 Superfast. Bestowed with new parallel twin-scroll turbochargers, redesigned cylinder heads with unique camshafts and valves, an updated rotating assembly and revised engine mapping, the Trofeo gains 40 horsepower over the already-potent GTS for a neck-snapping total of 590 ponies, while torque figures remain unchanged at 538 pound-feet.

Bradley Iger

Bradley Iger

The Levante also gains a Corsa driving mode in Trofeo guise. Once in Sport mode, a second button press conjures up the sport-utility’s raciest settings, which lowers the air suspension by 1.4 inches and stiffens the dampers, sharpens throttle response, uncorks the active exhaust, and eases up the traction and stability control systems. Boasting a near-perfect 50/50 weight balance and outfitted with Continental summer tires measuring 265/35R22 up front and 295/30R22 in the rear, this is an SUV that feels (and sounds) legitimately at home on a winding mountain road. While the GTS isn’t exactly a slouch when it comes to performance, the Trofeo feels like an order of magnitude more potent. It’s not all fire and fury, though. Leave the drive mode in its most relaxed setting, open the panoramic sunroof, and crank up the 1280-watt, 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system—all of which are standard here (along with LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera, among other things)—and the Levante Trofeo proves it’s more than just a one-trick pony.

Bradley Iger