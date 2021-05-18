2022 Maserati MC20 Review: An Everyday Supercar Crown for the New Maserati Era

Quirks play an important role in defining an Italian supercar’s character, and the MC20 brings a few to the table. Changing the track or the radio station is done using the touchscreen or with a knob located close to the driver’s hip. Operating it requires an unusual amount of wrist gymnastics. Speaking of, the touchscreen is propped up low on the center stack, far from the driver’s line of sight. In its defense, the graphics are sharp, and the software it displays is straightforward to operate. Engaging the split-screen function didn’t require a degree in computer science or a lengthy chat with the folks who created it.

Maserati’s Trailblazer

Quick, engaging, and elegant, the Maserati MC20 is damn good. It proves an Italian supercar doesn’t need to have a bull or a horse on its nose to be taken seriously, and it’s even more remarkable considering it was developed in about two years by a company whose heritage isn’t rooted in mid-engined cars. It’s also a testament to how far internal combustion technology has come in the past 20 years; the 3.0-liter V6’s 621-HP output is almost exactly on par with the MC12’s 6.0-liter V12.

On a secondary but more lasting level, the MC20's pure approach to design will permeate the rest of the portfolio, including the Macan-sized Grecale crossover expected to land before the end of 2021. And while no one in Modena would tell me precisely what (if anything) the future has in store for the 3.0-liter Nettuno engine, Landini did say the twin-injection system can be applied to other engines regardless of cylinder count or displacement with relative ease.