2022 Maserati MC20: A 621 Horsepower Tip of the Spear Supercar

Sixteen years after the debut of the hardcore Maserati MC12, the famed Italian brand has revealed its fastest car yet: the mid-engine MC20 supercar. Built around a new carbon fiber monocoque allowing for a cabriolet and a full electric version to follow after 2022, the coupé features Maserati's brand new Nettuno motor, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 featuring dual combustion chambers for 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque available from 3,000 to 5,500 rpm. While we saw a lot of it in a leak last night, there's a lot more to learn today.

"MC20" stands for Maserati Corse 2020, hinting at the brand's comeback to racing. Maserati won't go into specifics about that just yet, but it will say that the road car spent over two thousand man-hours in the Dallara Wind Tunnel, completing more than a thousand CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations as well to achieve a drag figure of 0.38 Cx.

If it does go racing, it will do so with a powerful heart. Featuring dry-sump lubrication and twin-injection operating between 87 and 5,076 psi depending on demand, Maserati's 90° new DOHC V6 comes with a 11:1 compression ratio, a bore of 88mm, a stroke of 82 mm, side-mounted turbochargers, and most importantly, a pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs.

This Formula 1-derived solution uses an extra combustion chamber that is set between the central electrode and the traditional combustion chamber, connected by a series of holes. Using twin-spark ignition, the standard spark plug acts as a support to ensure constant combustion when the engine is operating at a level that doesn’t need the pre-chamber to kick in. The Nettuno V6 redlines at 8,000 rpm, which is quite impressive for a turbo six-cylinder.

It's also the first genuine Maserati engine built in Modena since 1998. Production of each takes about 25 hours, or just over three working days.