Watch a Rimac C_Two Hypercar Get Crashed Repeatedly in the Name of Safety

Want to see a Rimac C_Two hypercar prototype get wrecked? The electric carmaker just released a video to update the world on its progress as it researches and develops the crash-worthiness of its upcoming model.

Rimac Automobili wants to make sure the C_Two, short for Concept Two, makes an even bigger statement than its predecessor, the Concept One. One of the ways to guarantee that happens is to make sure the C_Two meets crash safety standards all around the globe. The only way to do that is to crash a few to see how it performs.

The company isn’t just crashing prototypes, however, because it's also doing virtual crash tests via a massive supercomputer to digitally test the car and its components as realistically as possible. Obviously, such a task requires a massive amount of computing power since each of the prototypes they crash are valued at around one million euros each.