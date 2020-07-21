Watch the Rimac C_Two Electric Hypercar Roast Its Rear Tires With Drift Mode

We know Rimac's upcoming C_Two electric hypercar will come with 1,914 horsepower. We know it'll hit 60 mph in less than two seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 9.1. We also know it'll top out at 258 mph. But in a world where your lawyer's Tesla sedan can put down drag times previously reserved for purpose-built racing machines, ludicrous straight-line performance isn't the only thing an electric hypercar should offer. It also has to entertain when the track gets twisty.

To show off the C_Two's handling prowess, the Croatian EV maker decided to answer the question that's undoubtedly been weighing on all of our minds: Will the Rimac C_Two drift? The answer, predictably, is yes, and the electric car firm says the C_Two will even come with a dedicated "Drift Mode" that presumably shuffles power to the rear and sets it up for some beautiful oversteer.