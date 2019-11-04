Elon Musk Calls Out Top Gear Over Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan Drag Race Results

Last week, Top Gear released its full review on the all-new Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which included an updated drag race between the Taycan and the Tesla Model S Performance. While the staff was quick to defend the practicality of the Model S, it quickly crowned the Taycan the new king of performance EVs—something which Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn't take very well.

In the first few minutes of the review, Top Gear host and Deputy Editor Jack Rix lined up the Tesla and Porsche side by side for a drag race to see which vehicle was faster in a straight line. Much to the surprise of many (Rix included), the Taycan took the crown. But as Tesla fans watched the review, they began to notice that a few details didn't line up.