Two Tesla Model S Plaid Prototypes Spotted Back In Action at Nurburgring Nordschleife

Tesla Motors is back in action with its Model S prototypes at the Nurburgring Nordschleife after encountering issues that forced it to sideline its cars in September. Renowned Nurburgring spy photo and videographer Automotive Mike recently caught not one, but two Model S Plaid models doing rounds at the Green Hell.

The first of two prototypes appeared to be the same unit that was seen lapping the track a few weeks ago. It features a blue exterior, an aftermarket performance tire and wheel combination, and widened fender flares, however, this one sported a new giant rear diffuser. The second car donned a red exterior and the same exterior modifications but did not have the diffuser. According to witnesses, the red car has been chosen by the automaker to attempt the record of the “fastest seven-seat car."