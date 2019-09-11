Elon Musk Backtracks Model S ‘Ring Run After Nurburgring Officials Say, 'Tesla, Who?'

I don’t know whether to laugh, shed a tear, or just let out a sigh of exasperation whenever Tesla invariably returns to the news cycle. The electric vehicle manufacturer is one I’d personally like to see succeed as it’s pushed EV adoption to the mainstream. That said, Tesla—and Elon Musk in particular—really need to stop making random promises with the latest concerning a supposed Nurburgring Record Lap. Last week, Porsche revealed the German manufacturer’s first-ever all-electric Taycan Turbo S. The car, a 750 horsepower middle finger to the internal combustion engine we all hold so dear, was revealed to hungry Porsche enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting the sports-oriented four-door and were treated with the news that it had blitzkrieged the torturous Nurburgring Norschielfe in just 7 minutes and 42 seconds. After its debut incensed a number of online flame wars between Tesla- and Porsche-files over who had the, um, biggest range and power, Tesla’s prodigious Tweeter-in-Chief Elon Musk congratulated Porsche on its achievement. And then immediately said the Fremont-based company would challenge Porsche’s Green Hell crown the following week—this week, to be exact—stating, “Tesla Model S on the Nurburgring next week.” There’s was only one problem, the people that run the Nurburgring, yeah, they hadn’t been contacted by Tesla.

Speaking with Road & Track, Nurburgring officials said that no Tesla official had reached out to the track to secure lapping time for an official run. Furthermore, record-ready timeslots were booked for the rest of the season, meaning Tesla is definitely not going to be producing a record-setting run anytime in the near future. Apparently, Elon just got the word that the Model S isn’t going to be doing anything near a record-run as he’s already back-tracking his comments on Twitter. Prompted to speak on his Nurburgring comments after Musk stated that a Model S set the quickest time for a four-door sedan around California’s Laguna Seca racetrack, Musk then said, “Model S is already there” in the first tweet, but followed up with, “But we probably won’t try for best lap time this week, as we need to review & tune Model S thoroughly for safety on Nürburgring, especially Flugplatz section.”