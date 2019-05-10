Elon Musk Tweets in Response to Viral Porn Video Showing Tesla Model X Driving on Autopilot

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk knows about that infamous Autopilot porno that recently surfaced on a major adult-rated website—and as usual—he's gone on Twitter to share how he feels about it.

For those in the know, there's a video on PornHub that depicts a couple going at it in a Tesla that's traveling on the highway with Autopilot activated. A female occupant clambers out of the passenger seat and over the driver, whose hands leave the wheel several times to commit the act. Despite the fact that the car is managing the steering and throttle control, this activity breaks at least two laws, one being public decency regulations, and two, those pertaining to distracted driving.

Media-attuned Musk and Tesla under him have insisted at every turn that Autopilot crashes are not the responsibility of the company, but the end user. It blames misuse and contests in court that if drivers don't use Autopilot as instructed on Tesla's website—hands on wheel, eyes on road—the customer is legally accountable for what the vehicle does. Therefore, a video depicting flagrant misuse of Tesla's most controversial technology makes for a perfect opportunity to condemn improper use of Autopilot, and educate the public.

But that's not what Musk chose to do.