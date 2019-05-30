Tesla Faces Lawsuit for Model X's 'Unintended Acceleration' That Nearly Killed Pregnant Woman

Tesla is the target of a lawsuit alleging that a 2019 Model X electric crossover malfunctioned and accelerated unexpectedly, ultimately pinning a woman eight months pregnant against the wall of her garage, causing her serious injuries and forcing the premature birth of her baby.

Mallory Harcourt of Santa Barbara, California alleges in Harcourt v. Tesla that on December 27, 2018 she traveled home in her 2019 Tesla Model X after getting groceries with B.H., her two-year-old son. Harcourt alleges she drove into the garage, put her vehicle into Park, and exited the vehicle to remove B.H. from his car seat. Harcourt alleges that she intended to change B.H.'s diaper before carrying her groceries in, and left the Tesla's doors open as a result.

While escorting her child inside, the toddler allegedly turned around and dashed into the driver's seat of the Model X. At that point, Harcourt walked in front of the vehicle and claims it lurched forward unexpectedly, striking her and pinning her against the wall. Her lawsuit states the impact broke her leg and fractured her pelvis in multiple places, along with forcing the premature delivery of her daughter through said fractured pelvis once she received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Harcourt claims she had to instruct neighbors who responded to her screaming (her garage door was open) how to reverse, stop, and turn off the Model X once she was freed.

Harcourt's legal representative Gokal Law Group sent the following letter to Tesla and received an official letter back explaining that the automaker's over-the-air operational and diagnostic system recorded the Model X's telemetry. Tesla confirmed to The Drive that the letter published by Gokal Law Group originates from the automaker.