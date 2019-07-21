Tesla Enters “Whistleblower Hell”

Hansen, a former Senior Investigator for the Federal Maritime Commission, states that he continues to provide investigative assistance to former colleagues, meaning that “whistleblower hell” may soon join “production hell” and “service hell” in the Tesla lexicon -- not just in reference to allegations of retaliation against whistleblowers, but in a ramp of whistleblower claims against the company.

On Friday, July 19 Tesla whistleblower Karl Hansen filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada against Elon Musk, the company and others for violations of the Sarbanes Oxley Act, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, and Breach of Contract.

“It’s taken a long time to get to this point, and I remain steadfast regardless of any monetary outcome. The only thing we are guaranteed to take to our graves is our name. I’ve spent a career of integrity, and won’t stand idly by when someone like Elon Musk runs roughshod over others because he happens to be a billionaire.”

“Even though this has been and continues to be one of the most wrenching experiences of my life, it’s important for people to do the right thing, even if it means doing it alone. If you stay in the arena long enough, even by yourself, people will notice that, and the right people are going to notice your courage, and will support you.”

(In reference to support, Hansen launched a GoFundMe campaign in June. The platform figures in two other Tesla developments from the past week. Twitter user Skabooshka, against whom Tesla dropped its request for a temporary restraining order on Friday, had benefited from a GoFundMe campaign to cover their legal costs. And two of the principal subjects of Lora Kolodny’s extensively-researched July 15 report on working conditions in Tesla’s open-air tent assembly line -- Maggie and Carlos Aranda -- have also launched a GoFundMe campaign.)

Problematic Pattern

From the lawsuit, Hansen’s claims include that Elon Musk, through Tesla, caused his subsequent employer to reassign him, and then eliminate his position, breaching his employment contract (Counts I and II).

At the risk of layman’s misinterpretation, the allegations appear similar to claims made to the National Labour Relations Board in June on behalf of employees at Tesla’s Buffalo factory, that the company interfered with ex-employees’ efforts to find work. Business Insider quotes the redacted lawsuit, in which the plaintiffs allege Tesla “intentionally interfered with efforts to seek employment with other employers in retaliation for outspoken union support.”

In Count III, Hansen further claims Musk and Tesla’s management actively concealed and participated in misconduct including spying on employees -- illegal surveillance is also alleged in the aforementioned Buffalo case -- improper contracts, and thefts being orchestrated by organized crime.

Paragraphs 16 through 19 of the lawsuit identify thefts ranging between $37 and $150 million dollars, along with links to a Mexican drug cartel. (Pablo Escobar’s brother recently demanded $100 million in cash or Tesla shares from Musk for purportedly stealing his flamethrower idea, but the Escobars are Colombian.)

In paragraph 22 Hansen alleges a Tesla employee was terminated after reporting the theft of $13,000 of copper wire to law enforcement, foreshadowing Hansen’s own termination from the company shortly after briefing management about his findings into criminal activities taking place (paragraph 23).

These cases of “firing the messenger” are troublingly similar to the claim of a former Tesla Director of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability that they were fired after reporting safety violations and an assembly line worker’s earlier claim that they were fired after reporting anti-gay harassment.

More recently, a lawsuit was filed in a Nevada District Court in June in which the plaintiff, a former Tesla employee, alleged a sexual assault took place on company premises; that they escalated the issue to no avail; and were later subject to retaliation from their supervisors. The lawsuit further alleges that after the plaintiff found Musk’s personal phone number and sent a text explaining what had happened to them at the workplace, they were terminated the next day.

While Tesla had provided responses for the above cases, the company had not yet responded to the June lawsuit. A company representative had been contacted in mid-June for comment, but was advised a week later of delays on the writer’s end, so their response could wait. Follow-up messages were sent on Monday and Wednesday of this week. (The publication of the Hansen lawsuit on Friday subsequently changed the content, publication and intended timeline of this planned article.) All of this said, it is understandable that Tesla’s communications team would be inundated with media requests, given Elon Musk’s far-ranging interests and star power.

Whistleblower retaliation figured in the high profile case of Martin Tripp; after Tesla identified him as the source for a Business Insider article, Tesla’s Security team gave police a tip that they’d received an anonymous call that Tripp was planning a mass shooting at the Nevada factory where he had worked. That evening, when police confronted the tearful, unarmed Tripp he expressed his terror of Musk; they concluded Tripp posed no threat, meaning he had been the victim of a ‘swatting’. Quoting from the above Bloomberg article,