Tesla Vehicles Will Soon Stream Netflix and YouTube While Charging, Musk Tweets

With a giant display festooning the center console of every Tesla model available, one would think there ought to be more it can do than just adjust the climate control, change the radio, or set the sat-nav. And there is, like doubling as a digital drawing board, a seasonal holiday show, or even a video game arcade. But now, Elon Musk recently tweeted to say that Tesla owners will soon be able to stream Netflix and YouTube to their in-vehicle main display.

“Ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio,” wrote Musk in one of his latest tweets on Saturday afternoon.