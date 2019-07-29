Tesla Vehicles Will Soon Stream Netflix and YouTube While Charging, Musk Tweets
If classic Atari games just aren't enough to keep you entertained, why not turn to Stranger Things?
With a giant display festooning the center console of every Tesla model available, one would think there ought to be more it can do than just adjust the climate control, change the radio, or set the sat-nav. And there is, like doubling as a digital drawing board, a seasonal holiday show, or even a video game arcade. But now, Elon Musk recently tweeted to say that Tesla owners will soon be able to stream Netflix and YouTube to their in-vehicle main display.
“Ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio,” wrote Musk in one of his latest tweets on Saturday afternoon.
As of late, Tesla has been adding more fun features to its cars' onboard displays. Back in June at the annual E3 conference, game developer Bethesda announced that drivers will be able to play Fallout Shelter in their Teslas, and that's in addition to classic Atari video games that are already available.
Obviously, the entertainment capabilities are only available when the vehicle is parked as that enables the car’s main steering wheel to act as a controller, for such games like Tesla’s pseudo-copy of Mario Kart, named Beach Buggy Racing 2.
We’re still a long way from when drivers will need to cure boredom while a car fully drives itself to a destination so, until then, you’ll have to wait until you’re parked to enjoy cool add-ons like these.
h/t: The Verge
