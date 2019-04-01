Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Now a SoundCloud Rapper, Drops Single Called 'RIP Harambe'
"So the SEC won't let me be, or let me be me, so let me see."
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, head of SpaceX, and mastermind behind The Boring Company, has suddenly found a new passion in dropping beats, and therefore released a rap track on SoundCloud called "RIP Harambe". No, this isn't an April Fools' Day joke. This is real life, and you have to live through it just like we did.
In case the title wasn't enough to figure out what's going on here, Meme Master Musk released a two-minute long parody track dedicated to the late Harambe, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo who was killed in May 2016 after a three-year-old entered the animal's enclosure.
The song was uploaded on Saturday under Musk's fictitious record label "Emo G" and had more than 168,000 listens on the first day. As of Monday, it received over 877,000 plays.
According to Musk, the track was produced by Michael Tucker (known professionally as BloodPop), a musician who has worked closely with Musk's ex-girlfriend, Grimes. He also tagged Yung Jake in a tweet related to the song. A separate tweet by Tucker credited Jake and Caroline Polachek as co-writers for the bouncy song.
“RIP Harambe/Sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven/Amen, Amen,” the song begins, quickly transitioning to one of Musk's favorite topics, “RIP Harambe/Smoking on some strong/In the gorilla zoo/And we thinking about you.”
Musk later changed his name on Twitter to "Jung Musk".
Despite being a businessman, Musk has quickly become an internet sensation through his use of memes and weed references. Last year, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk over a tweet which said the CEO was considering taking the company private at $420 per share. He has also timed tweets for 4:20, tweeted simply "420", and – right around the same time – laid off 420 workers. Let's not also forget the time he smoked the devil's lettuce with Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
"I’m disappointed that my record label failed", Musk later added.
