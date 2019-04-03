Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Rearrested in Tokyo Minutes Before TV Interview

Former Nissan Motors CEO Carlos Ghosn was abruptly rearrested by Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday morning weeks after his release on bail following a lengthy detention related to charges of financial misconduct at the Japanese automaker, according to NHK.

The arrest comes just hours after Ghosn tweeted that he was preparing to "tell the truth" at a planned press conference next week and minutes before he was to participate in a phone interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. Authorities didn't have to go looking for him, as he's been under house arrest and 24-hour surveillance since his release on March 6. Ghosn was taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m. local time.

My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary. It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me," Ghosn said in a statement provided to CBNC. "After being wrongly imprisoned for 108 days, my biggest hope and wish today is for a fair trial. I was scheduled to present my story in a press conference next week; by arresting me again, the prosecutors have denied me that opportunity, for now, but I am determined that the truth will come out. I am confident that if tried fairly, I will be vindicated."

NHK notes that it's "rare" in Japan for a defendant to be rearrested after posting bail—$9 million in Ghosn's case—but sources told the Japanese broadcaster that additional evidence uncovered in the ongoing financial investigation prompted prosecutors to act. The bail agreement also banned Ghosn from using the internet; it's not clear whether his tweet announcing the press conference was sent by him personally, which would obviously be a violation of that accord.