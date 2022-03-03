Former Nissan Exec Greg Kelly Found Guilty in Carlos Ghosn Case, But Won’t Go to Prison

The unbelievable escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn from Japan in 2019 following accusations of stealing money from the company made headlines across the globe. We interviewed him earlier this year, though some forget that one of his colleagues, U.S. citizen Greg Kelly, was also arrested on the same day. Unlike Ghosn, Kelly did not make a daring escape in a musical instrument box with the assistance of former members of the special forces, and his prosecution has been ongoing in Japan for several months. Today, a verdict was finally reached.

Kelly was found guilty by Chief Judge Kenji Shimotsu of underreporting Ghosn's pay, but importantly, only for a single year; 2017. In fact, Kelly's punishment for his actions is a six-month suspended sentence, meaning he will eventually have to serve half a year in some manner of confinement, but not yet. For now, he's allowed to return to the United States during a sort of probationary period. This is a light sentence for Kelly, a man who Japanese prosecutors purported to be a key figure in a scandal that brought down a portion of Nissan's executive hierarchy.

Indeed, prosecutors attempted to pin Kelly with an alleged eight years of misreporting Ghosn's pay, however, he was not found guilty for seven of those years. Kelly himself said in a statement that he was found "mostly innocent," but still had qualms with the one year Shimotsu found him guilty. The former Nissan executive said the verdict will be appealed once he returns to the United States.