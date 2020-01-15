Yamaha Is Asking People Not to Climb Into Instrument Cases Like Carlos Ghosn
Remember, just because a fugitive executive did it doesn't mean it's cool or safe.
When legally embattled ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn fled Japan at the end of 2019, he reportedly did so as a stowaway in a modified music equipment case. Allegedly reinforced to hold the weight of a man and drilled with holes to allow him to breathe, the case was a far cry from your typical speaker box bought off the shelf. Just who originally manufactured Ghosn's crate isn't known, but musical instrument and hardware manufacturer Yamaha wants you to know that it doesn't want you copying Ghosn's hijinks with its own cases.
"We won't mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases," tweeted one of the corporation's musical instrument-focused Twitter accounts on Saturday. "A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it."
"Musical instrument and audio equipment cases are designed to hold musical instruments and audio equipment. Please use them correctly," added the company in a followup tweet.
Ghosn was originally reported to have been smuggled from his home (where he lived under house arrest four almost eight months) in a double bass case, although the erstwhile executive has formally denied exiting his home in this manner. Residing in Lebanon as of last week in a mansion reportedly purchased by Nissan, Ghosn has used his newfound freedom to accuse his former Nissan colleagues of falsifying evidence to feed him to a "rigged Japanese justice system." He drew a grandiose comparison between his ordeal and Imperial Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, which should tell you everything you need to know about how Ghosn views the world.
