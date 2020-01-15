Yamaha Is Asking People Not to Climb Into Instrument Cases Like Carlos Ghosn

When legally embattled ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn fled Japan at the end of 2019, he reportedly did so as a stowaway in a modified music equipment case. Allegedly reinforced to hold the weight of a man and drilled with holes to allow him to breathe, the case was a far cry from your typical speaker box bought off the shelf. Just who originally manufactured Ghosn's crate isn't known, but musical instrument and hardware manufacturer Yamaha wants you to know that it doesn't want you copying Ghosn's hijinks with its own cases.

"We won't mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases," tweeted one of the corporation's musical instrument-focused Twitter accounts on Saturday. "A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it." "Musical instrument and audio equipment cases are designed to hold musical instruments and audio equipment. Please use them correctly," added the company in a followup tweet.