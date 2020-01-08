Carlos Ghosn Likens Arrest in Japan to Pearl Harbor Attack in Furious Press Conference

"My unimaginable ordeal over the past 14 months was the result of an orchestrated campaign spearheaded by a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals at Nissan and at the Latham & Watkins law firm, with the support of the Tokyo prosecutor's office," Ghosn said. He further alleges that a trio of ambitious, "backstabbing" Nissan executives orchestrated the fabrication of evidence against him and withheld information that would clear his name as part of an alleged "character assassination." He named successive (and since-ousted) Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, former Executive Vice President Hitoshi Kawaguchi, and current Outside Director Masakazu Toyoda as chief conspirators. This trio, he alleges, sought to block a merger between Renault and Nissan.

"I was ready to retire before June 2018... I unfortunately accepted this offer to continue to integrate the two companies," Ghosn said. "Some of my Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan, was to get rid of me."

Despite the charges leveled against Ghosn in Japan, an ongoing investigation into Ghosn by French officials, and $1 million in fines to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission—the bane of brash auto executives—for an undisclosed $140 million in compensation, Ghosn insists on his innocence.

"The charges against me are baseless. Why have they extended the investigation timeline, why have they rearrested me? Why were they so intent on preventing me from talking and setting out my facts? Why have they spent 14 months trying to break my spirit, barring any contact with my wife?"

Investigators had limited Ghosn's contact with his family during the investigation to allegedly prevent him from colluding with them. Nevertheless, Tokyo prosecutors suspect Ghosn's wife Carole lied under oath and issued a warrant for her arrest on Tuesday. That same day, Nissan declared that it had "incontrovertible evidence of various acts of misconduct" on Ghosn's part, and declared it'd pursue "appropriate legal action" against its former CEO.

"I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4 percent, and I believe this number is far higher for foreigners [...] I am innocent of all the charges. I left Japan because I wanted justice. It is the only way to reestablish my reputation. If I don't get it in Japan, I will get it somewhere else," added Ghosn. "I did not escape justice, I fled injustice."