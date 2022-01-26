Carlos Ghosn Still Drives a Nissan

You know how you worked at that fast food joint in high school, had a less-than-stellar experience, and—to this day—can no longer stomach eating that particular chain's food? Well, as it turns out, former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn doesn't really have that problem because despite being accused of financial crimes by his former employer and being subjected to what a U.N. panel called "extrajudicial abuse" by the Japanese justice system, he's still pretty much cool with driving and riding in Nissan-made vehicles.

In a recent interview with The Drive's Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha, Ghosn claimed that he has many cars and that he can indeed still climb into a Nissan without any hard feelings toward the product itself.

"Yeah, yeah, because I get into Nissan cars that I have done," the former Nissan head said. "For example, I spent a lot of time supervising the development of the Patrol, which is a car that I revived, that I practically imposed on product planning because it was extremely important, particularly for the Middle East. And today I have a Patrol, between the cars that I have, I like the Patrol."

For our U.S. readers, Patrol is essentially what the rest of the world calls the Nissan Armada, the company's full-size, body-on-frame SUV. Ghosn goes on to say that his ill will is not reserved for Nissan itself or its products but rather the executives and "thugs" that have put him in his current predicament.