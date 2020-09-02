The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Evolutionary Style, Truly Revolutionary Tech

First, I'll address the obvious: the 2021 S-Class looks a lot like the old model from the outside, and it still retains a more recognizable three-box silhouette than most sedans left on the market. However, a closer look reveals a redesigned front fascia with sharper headlights and a flatter hood and sides; the rear end sees the biggest change, with a set of triangular tail lights that are sure to spark a few hot takes. But S-Class exterior design this century has been mostly evolutionary, and there's no departure from that trend here. What has changed is the size; the 2021 car is bigger in all regards (+1 inch length, +2 inches width, +0.5 inches height).

Inside, the large center touchscreen floating above the dash is even more interesting than it appears, and indeed, much of the interior is. The 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen is not quite Tesla-sized, however, it more than makes up for that with all of the technology crammed into it. Most of the vehicle's comfort parameters can be adjusted from it, it has the latest Mercedes Benz User Experience system and the "Hey, Mercedes" voice command system (now accessible from every seat, and it will know who in the car is asking for something) built into the infotainment is both capable and a good way to keep your eyes on the road. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster also uses eye-tracking to give it the effect of having three-dimensional depth.

And you'll want to keep your eyes on the road, because the new heads-up display projected onto the windshield is impressive as well. Navigation instructions aren't just thrown up in pathetic 2D like they are on other HUD-equipped cars, oh no. The system once again uses eye-tracking to guide the driver down their route in real time and display augmented reality directions.