The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Will Be the First Production Car With Rear Seat Airbags

Typically, the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class packs all sorts of tech to get excited about. The 2021 model year is no different as we've already seen the car's new MBUX infotainment system featuring facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner, and voice-activated controls on multiple touch screens for both front and rear passengers. There are plenty more innovative features on the way, like the world-first rear-seat airbags that Mercedes announced this week.



According to Mercedes-Benz, more specifics are set to be released on July 29, but the automaker has confirmed that the rear-seat airbags are designed specifically to protect passengers during frontal impacts. Based on the photos, it appears the airbag will be built into the front seatback and opensup in a U-shape to presumably cradle a passenger’s head as they move forward during a crash. Mercedes also explained these rear-seat airbags would be a completely different concept from the front.

Rear passenger airbags will work with inflatable seat belts and be able to adapt to child seats as well.

Another improved safety feature on the 2021 S-Class is the upgraded Pre-Safe Impulse Side function. This feature inflates the seat air cushions to move front passengers towards the center of the vehicle in the event of a side impact. Simultaneously, the E-Active Body Control suspension raises the vehicle to divert the force of impact through the lower, stiffer structure of the S-Class. It's as if the car puts up its shoulder to take the brunt of the crash while pushing you away.



With only a month until its big debut on Sept. 2, we expect more details to trickle down and get the ultra-wealthy excited for the brand's newest flagship. In the meantime, check out this video taking you through the 2021 S-Class' technologically advanced luxury features.