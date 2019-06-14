Post Malone Adds Bagged, LS-Swapped 1968 Chevy C10 to Ballin' Collection

Celebrities often use their cars as an extension of their personalities. Some of them buy $2 million Bugatti Veyrons while others prefer flying over driving. Then you have Post Malone, a Syracuse-born rapper who showed the world that imperfections make up some of the better things in life. Perhaps that's why he's purchased this custom 1968 Chevrolet C10 shortbed from DT Auto Brokers in Utah.

The shop describes the swap as being a 6.0-liter, LS-based motor coupled with an automatic 4L60E transmission. It also has a custom air suspension build which required substantial frame modification to complete. In case you're wondering about the paint scheme on the Shortbed, it's known as patina. While the style is nowhere close to new, it has recently begun to gain popularity in several niche automotive circles; it's less about the vehicle being worn and more about being well-aged. The factory light green paint job had become more of teal over time, and a swirl of natural browns and oranges seem to have overtaken the truck's factory coat. A hint of Americanized wabi-sabi.