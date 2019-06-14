Post Malone Adds Bagged, LS-Swapped 1968 Chevy C10 to Ballin' Collection
The patina-painted Chevy pickup ticks all the right boxes and joins a 1967 Lincoln Continental, among several others, in the star's garage.
Celebrities often use their cars as an extension of their personalities. Some of them buy $2 million Bugatti Veyrons while others prefer flying over driving. Then you have Post Malone, a Syracuse-born rapper who showed the world that imperfections make up some of the better things in life. Perhaps that's why he's purchased this custom 1968 Chevrolet C10 shortbed from DT Auto Brokers in Utah.
The shop describes the swap as being a 6.0-liter, LS-based motor coupled with an automatic 4L60E transmission. It also has a custom air suspension build which required substantial frame modification to complete.
In case you're wondering about the paint scheme on the Shortbed, it's known as patina. While the style is nowhere close to new, it has recently begun to gain popularity in several niche automotive circles; it's less about the vehicle being worn and more about being well-aged. The factory light green paint job had become more of teal over time, and a swirl of natural browns and oranges seem to have overtaken the truck's factory coat. A hint of Americanized wabi-sabi.
Post Malone, who owns a home in Utah, recently visited another local dealership where he purchased a Subaru WRX. That's not the first every-man car that he has purchased during the height of his career, though, as he has also owned a 1967 Lincoln Continental and 1992 Ford Explorer. Of course, several luxury cars also make up the star's garage, including a Mercedes G Class and a Rolls Royce Phantom (which replaced a totaled Rolls Royce Wraith).
In an Instagram post, DT Auto Brokers said that the asking price on the C10 was $50,000. We're not sure how much Post paid for the truck, but even the quoted price is fair considering the amount of shop labor that went into the build. And in case you're sad that you've missed out on this particular example, the shop says that they're up to building more of these trucks in the future.
Oh, one more thing—where are Post's shoes?
