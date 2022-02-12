This Chassis-Mount 1966 Chevy C10 Cab-less Camper Is One Sketchy RV

Before people were spending their weekends in their $100,000 overlanding builds, they were vacationing the way nature intended: in a ridiculously unsafe RV built from a 1966 Chevy C10 pickup. We know this because at least one of them is up for sale on eBay, and boy is it one of the sketchiest things I've seen in a while, an odd chassis-mount job complete with linoleum flooring, a stove, and a single door for everyone to share.

Chassis-mount pickup campers aren't uncommon, of course—but they typically just replace the bed of a truck, not the stock passenger cab as well. The decision to carve a windshield (hopefully using windshield-rated glass, but who knows) out of what should've been the camper shell's front wall is a head-scratcher. I can see the allure of the uninterrupted space inside. Can't really see why you'd set out to do it like this. By the way, it's worth noting the truck sports C20-badged fenders, despite the eBay listing calling it a C10.