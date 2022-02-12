This Chassis-Mount 1966 Chevy C10 Cab-less Camper Is One Sketchy RV

The exterior is peppered with typical RV amenities, like windows, electrical and water hookups, plus various vents. The rear has tail lights with visible wiring run down to a rusty box-steel bumper, and what looks to be a rather questionable hitch. And for ingress and egress? Just one door on the passenger side.
The current owner of this 1966 Chevrolet C10 says that it was purchased from the original buyer about two years ago, claiming that it is a "super rare factory built RV." While I can't exactly validate that claim, it appears to instead have been built on a factory flat-face cowl and chassis, which was commonly used by companies like Vista Queen according to a forum post offering such a chassis for sale. Chevrolet reportedly offered the more heavy-duty C20 with some factory camping equipment in 1966, including auxiliary rear springs, beefy shocks, and more. The listing also notes that the truck has a 350ci V8, with a 3-speed, column-mounted manual.