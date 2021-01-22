Ford Model T Mashed Up with a Polaris RZR Is a Homemade Off-Road Masterpiece

If you live within a 100-mile radius of an off-road park—or heck, even a slightly wooded area—you're sure to see fleets of Polaris RZR side-by-sides being pulled by brand new dually trucks. It can get old seeing the same lifted rigs with big off-road tires time and again, no matter if that's your scene or not. Even some people who spend their weekends beating the trail with their own UTVs get sick of the monotony, which is why this guy threw a Ford Model T truck body on his.

Larry Bruns has no trouble finding his Polaris RZR XP 1000 after coming back from a mid-ride pee break. It's the one that kinda looks like it's from 1925 while wearing a ton of custom components, from the personally fabbed cage to the beer can shock reservoirs. Aside from even the goofiest bits, it's a dedicated hill-climb buggy that Bruns invested over 1,000 man-hours into. That becomes clear the closer you look at it, rather than some builds that are the other way around.