This Mockup of the Dale Was Rescued From the Roof of a Muffler Shop

By now, you may have heard about the mesmerizing documentary about the Dale Clift-designed three-wheeled two-seater sports car and its champion, Liz Carmichael. Bold, brash, and unafraid to stretch the truth, Carmichael sold the idea of the Dale as the solution to the 1973 oil crisis with unheard-of fuel efficiency and created a marketing campaign that lured in some of the most discerning people in the business. HBO is featuring The Lady and the Dale documentary as a four-part series, and its unusual and thoughtful delivery makes it a must-watch for automotive enthusiasts. Early in 1975, Carmichael rebranded the Dale as the Revette and convinced the Price is Right game show to include it as a prize during a Showcase Showdown (luckily, since the car wouldn't be produced anyway, the contestant didn't guess the price correctly). Ultimately, despite the firestorm of publicity, Carmichael and her company were caught flying too close to the sun and the whole house of cards came tumbling down soon after that; only a few prototypes of the vehicle were ever made. One sits at the Petersen Auto Museum in California and one in a private collection that hasn’t been seen in decades. The last fiberglass mockup sits, improbably, at the Speedway Motors Museum of America Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

The story of how this mockup came to be in the middle of the country, hundreds of miles away from its inception, is woven into hot rod folklore. Carmichael’s company, Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation, crumbled under the weight of false claims and millions of missing dollars in 1975, and somehow it ended up on the roof of a muffler shop, Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed Curator Tim Matthews told me on the phone. Not long after the implosion of Twentieth Center Motors, hot-rodder Dean Moon happened to see the bright yellow Dale perched on top of the muffler shop. Knowing the intrigue behind it, he inquired about buying it and convinced the owner to part with his new trophy. Moon, founder of parts company Moon Speed Equipment (of the famous “Mooneyes” logo), had some serious credibility in the business: he was also one of the original founders of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA). He also had the distinction of owning the garage in which his friend Carroll Shelby installed a small-block Ford V8 in the first Shelby Cobra in 1962. Moon saw a demand for the Dale and he planned on taking molds, building a chassis, and creating a kit car, Matthews told me. But then he realized the story was too hot and the government wasn’t too keen on bringing the Dale back after it had cost left a lot of people with egg on their faces. He called his friend “Speedy Bill” Smith to tell him about the Dale and wondered what he was going to do next.

YouTube