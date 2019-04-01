This Bastardized Oldsmobile Listed for Sale Is Simply Begging for a Merciful Death

For just $200 less than the asking price of a brand-new 2019 Toyota Corolla, one can buy possibly the worst Oldsmobile in existence.

Listed for sale on Facebook, this HOA ticket-baiting 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass is for sale for the princely sum of $18,500. Sold as a "1 of a kind sports car!", its bodywork has been cobbled together from a variety of vehicles, some of obvious origins, others not.