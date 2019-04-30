Why Avengers: Endgame Added Fake Engine Sounds to the Electric Audi E-Tron GT

We reached out to Marvel to figure out why their sound engineers decided to give the E-Tron GT an artificial soundtrack, and while Marvel didn't respond, Audi gave the following explanation to Jalopnik:

"The filmmakers requested a sound for a specific scene in the new Avengers movie, a sound that actively supported the drama of the scene, including the gag when Tony Stark deliberately drove by," an Audi spokesperson told Jalopnik. "On the basis of this request from the filmmakers, Audi experts developed a digitally-generated sound for the car. This sound was then further developed together with the sound experts from the filmmakers in order to fit perfectly into the scene."

Does that make any sense? No. In fact, color us surprised that Audi agreed to change the overall perception of its electric car with ICE sound. But hey, that's the power a movie that rakes in $1.2 billion on its opening weekend holds over its partners.

While on the topic of digitally generated noise, it's important that we all get familiar for these out-of-this-world, digitally sounding cars. The United States is just one of many countries who are beginning to enact regulations that require electric and hybrid cars to emit sound while traveling below certain speeds. Audi says that the sound of the E-Tron GT in the new Avengers flick isn't making it to production, but to be prepared for the future anyway.