Why Avengers: Endgame Added Fake Engine Sounds to the Electric Audi E-Tron GT
Mr. Stark, these sounds don't make me feel so good.
Last week, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame hit theaters around the country, and by all means, it was a blockbuster. However, it also featured a unique kind of EV: a kind that makes internal combustion engine (ICE) sounds.
Faux billionaire playboy Tony Stark is known for his flashy and fast cars. Specifically, his love of German-engineered sports cars, including several different Audi R8s—two of which are an R8 Spyder and R8 E-Tron. He's also been spotted with a Bugatti Veyron, and an Acura NSX, but those aren't as important right now.
What is important is the newest car which Stark happened to be driving in the new movie, a brand new Audi E-Tron GT. If you haven't seen the movie, there is a particular scene in which Stark makes a rather spirited entrance to grab the attention of Captain America. There's just one problem: the E-Tron GT was emitting an awful lot of noise for a car powered by batteries.
We reached out to Marvel to figure out why their sound engineers decided to give the E-Tron GT an artificial soundtrack, and while Marvel didn't respond, Audi gave the following explanation to Jalopnik:
"The filmmakers requested a sound for a specific scene in the new Avengers movie, a sound that actively supported the drama of the scene, including the gag when Tony Stark deliberately drove by," an Audi spokesperson told Jalopnik. "On the basis of this request from the filmmakers, Audi experts developed a digitally-generated sound for the car. This sound was then further developed together with the sound experts from the filmmakers in order to fit perfectly into the scene."
Does that make any sense? No. In fact, color us surprised that Audi agreed to change the overall perception of its electric car with ICE sound. But hey, that's the power a movie that rakes in $1.2 billion on its opening weekend holds over its partners.
While on the topic of digitally generated noise, it's important that we all get familiar for these out-of-this-world, digitally sounding cars. The United States is just one of many countries who are beginning to enact regulations that require electric and hybrid cars to emit sound while traveling below certain speeds. Audi says that the sound of the E-Tron GT in the new Avengers flick isn't making it to production, but to be prepared for the future anyway.
