2020 Audi E-Tron GT Production-Ready Exterior Design Leaked Via Patent Filing: Report

Audi's head of design Mark Lichte told media outlets in December that the marque's forthcoming 2020 E-Tron GT electric sedan will enter production almost unaltered from its concept form, and recently leaked Chinese patent filings appear to support his claim.

Discovered by a user of E-Tron Forum, the following photos allegedly come from the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA)'s online patent database. They depict a vehicle that looks all but identical to the sheet metal concept car, which was as close to a production body as you can get.

Lichte stated that the E-Tron GT concept's 22-inch wheels would shrink to 21 inches and that the car's door handles would become something more conventional, but neither of these changes is apparent in this rendering. That means Audi has either made effectively no alterations to the concept for production or that Audi has patented the concept car's design—not a common practice.