This Chevrolet Pickup Truck-Bodied Party Boat Is Craigslist At Its Peak

Anymore, it takes a lot to stand out in the flooded project car haven that is Craigslist. A well-worded, thoughtfully crafted ad can only get you so far, and the item you're pushing has to be up-to-snuff with the description that's been formulated to get the most ka-ching out of each sale. However, the owner of this 1996 Glastron Chevrolet 1500 pickup/boat got let off easy since theirs is likely the only one to be found in our outside the Northeast.

Surprisingly, this amalgamation calls New England home rather than the deep South. It's there that you're more likely to see this type of MacGyver-like creation, but nonetheless, the truck-turned-boat (or maybe it's the other way around?) offers something that others don't: no, it's not amphibious—it can't drive on land—but it's had the type of plastic surgery that'll have Ma hollerin' for Pa to look out the wind'er at the floating truck going down the crick.