Chevrolet Corvette C7.R Will Retire From Sports Car Racing in 2019, Give Way to New C8.R: Report

General Motors' confirmation that the eighth-generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, the mid-engined "C8," will debut on July 18, spells an imminent end to the seventh-generation of the iconic American sports car. As a result, rumors that an all-new C8-based race car is in the works are making their rounds on the internet. But if history repeats itself like it usually does, these rumors about a C8.R stealing the spotlight sometime later this year are quite believable.

Factory-backed race team Corvette Racing currently fields a car called the Corvette C7.R, a front-engined endurance racing machine with a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V-8 making close to 500 horsepower. Introduced in 2014, the C7.R has since won high-profile races, taking the GTR-Pro class win at the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans and the GTLM class win in the 2016 WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. The C7.R is the Corvette's face in the world of motorsports, and with the C8 on the way, it's time for that face to change.