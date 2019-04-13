Final Front-Engined Chevrolet Corvette to be Auctioned for Wounded Veteran Charity

​General Motors CEO Mary Barra has announced that the company will sell the last Chevrolet Corvette of the current, front-engined C7 generation at a charity auction this June.

GM has confirmed the car to be sold at auction will be a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, of specification similar to the car depicted above. Output of 650 horsepower and an equal torque rating place the Z06 firmly in supercar territory, and its handling doesn't beg to differ, with the model achieving a 7:13.9 around the Nürburgring in an independent test.

"GM, GMC, and Chevrolet support the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to injured and fallen military members, first responders, and their families," Barra stated at a gala this week. "The sale of this iconic Corvette will help the foundation continue its good work, and pave the way for the Next Generation Corvette that we will introduce on July 18."

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was named in honor of the New York Fire Department's Stephen Siller, a firefighter killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. GM has, in the past five years, collaborated to funnel more than $10 million into the foundation, which uses the money to build mortgage-free housing centered around the individual needs of critically wounded former armed service members.