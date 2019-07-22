Mid-Engined 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8's Top Speed Hasn't Been Tested Yet: Report

We know it has 495 horsepower. We know a C8.R racing version is coming. We know it'll cost less than $60,000 and we also know that it'll hit 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. What we don't know, however, is how fast the mid-engined 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray will eventually go given full throttle and an unlimited amount of room. And as it turns out, Chevy doesn't really know either.

"We still need to test that [top speed]," General Motors President Mark Reuss reportedly told journalists at the car's reveal event last Thursday, according to GM Authority. When probed for confirmation, a Chevrolet spokesperson told The Drive in an email, "We are not releasing all of the performance data for Corvette yet and we will not provide timing for testing."