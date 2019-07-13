This Is the Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8's Square Steering Wheel

Less than a week before Chevrolet's next-gen Corvette officially introduces itself to the world, Chevy has released a picture of the mid-engined C8's steering wheel and like the decision to put the engine behind the driver, the new car's wheel design looks to have been inspired by high exotica. As an evolution of the C7's flat-bottom steering wheel, C8 drivers will be gripping onto a wheel that's much more squared off and reminiscent of those found in cars like the Ferrari LaFerrari and Ford GT—both high-dollar, mid-engined flagships of their respective brands.

General Motors

Chevy says the square shape makes for better visibility and comfort. The leather-wrapped wheel features contrast stitching, a healthy handful of buttons, a center marker at the top to instantly let you know when your alignment is a bit out of whack, and a pair of metallic paddles that control what has previously been rumored to be a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. For reference purposes, here's what the old 'Vette's steering wheel looked like. Fun fact: the last and only other Corvette to get a steering wheel with only two spokes was the C4 from the '80s and '90s.

General Motors

General Motors