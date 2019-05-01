2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Reveal Is Happening in Orange County, California
The mid-engine Corvette will debut July 18 among the palm trees.
As we inch closer to the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette's July 18 reveal, the drip-feed of 'Vette-related tidbits continues to, well, drip. According to a MidEngineCorvetteForum.com post by one of the site's co-founders and admins, invites to the much-hyped debut have gone out and the event will take place in sun-soaked Orange County, California, something which Chevy allegedly confirmed to Motor1.
If you ask us, the decision to debut the mid-engined C8 in SoCal is telling of a shift in the car's target image. Taking the wraps off on a manicured California lawn is a marked departure from Detroit, Bowling Green, or even New York—locales that are arguably more fitting for the Corvette's status as a blue-collar hero. But hey, if you're gonna stick the engine in the middle like those fancy Europeans at Ferrari and McLaren do, you'd better be ready to party like a fancy European.
Or maybe we're reading too much into things and Chevy's PR department just wanted an excuse to hit up PCH and munch on In-N-Out. In any case, the event will begin July 18 at 8 p.m. local time and be live-streamed in case you can't make it out or, more likely, weren't invited.
Just last week, General Motors announced that it's adding 400 jobs at its Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky in anticipation for the frame-bending, mid-engined C8.
To tide you over until we meet the new Corvette in the O.C., here it is crawling around Times Square on the other side of the country.
H/T: CorvetteBlogger
