GM Adding 400 Jobs at Bowling Green Facility to Keep up With C8 Chevrolet Corvette Demand

General Motors is preparing to ramp up production in anticipation for its next-generation C8 Corvette by increasing its Bowling Green, Kentucky plant's workforce by nearly 45 percent.

More than one million Corvettes have been produced at GM's Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky since 1981, a manufacturing facility that more than 900 workers call home. GM announced on Thursday that it would add "more than 400 hourly jobs,” as well as a second shift to cover anticipated demand for the company's first mid-engine Corvette.

“The Corvette’s iconic status owes so much to the men and women of Bowling Green, where it has been built exclusively for almost 40 years,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “This is the workforce that can deliver a next generation Corvette worthy of both its historic past and an equally exciting future, and today’s announcement gets us one step closer to its reveal on July 18.”