2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 First Year Production ‘Nearly Sold Out,’ According to GM Exec

With its lack of a manual transmission and newly mid-mounted engine, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has turned out to be something of a controversial car. If you're foolish enough to read the comments on any story about the new Corvette, you'll find it swamped with melodramatic moans of "well, I'm not gonna buy one," or "Chevy just lost a customer forever!"

To nobody's surprise, there's little overlap between online loudmouths and Corvette customers; Autoblog reports that almost all of the C8's first-year production run is sold. General Motors' Vice President of Global Design, Michael Simcoe, reportedly confirmed the news to the publication at the Concours d'Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan this past weekend.

"I think the orders have already hit the first year of production numbers," Simcoe reportedly told crowds at the event. "It's nearly sold out. It's so close that it's bound to be sold out soon."

Though it's difficult to estimate how many C8 reservations GM has received, it’s almost certain that production will increase significantly. We know that GM upped the headcount at its Bowling Green, Kentucky plant this past April from 900 to 1,300 employees, and that it added a second shift to keep up with C8 demand. Judging by the C7's first-year production figures, which totaled just over 37,000 cars according to the National Corvette Museum, Simcoe’s claims could allude to upwards of 40,000 orders.

"The level of enthusiasm around the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has surpassed all expectations," said a GM spokesperson when contacted for comment on Simcoe's claims. "We have nothing to report in terms of reservations or order numbers at this time."