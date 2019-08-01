General Motors Ditches Chrome Wheels for New 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

Chevrolet is completely changing the Corvette model's direction with the new C8 generation. In addition to moving the engine behind the passenger compartment and making the steering wheel square, Chevy has consciously barred a supposedly popular hallmark of Corvette design from the new car's options sheet: chrome wheels.

Speaking to Car and Driver, C8 head engineer Tadge Juechter said there would be "no chrome available" on his new mid-engined creation and that the latest Corvette's flashiest wheel option will get a "polished" design, presumably referring to the Ultra Bright Trident Spoke rim seen in the car's online configurator.

The Trident wheel can also be had in machined two-tone or black while the simpler five-spoke design seen above can be finished in bright silver, carbon, or pewter.