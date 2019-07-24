Chevrolet Will Let You Customize Your 2020 Corvette C8's VIN for Just $5,000

The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 might not be getting a manual transmission, but it is apparently getting the option for owners to create a uniquely customizable vehicle identification number—which is something.

According to a recent report by Cars Direct, Chevrolet will offer C8 buyers the ability to customize the last five digits of the 'Vette's VIN when purchasing the vehicle, so long as they are willing to pay a few extra dollars to personalize their ride. For a mere price of just $5,000—$1,000 per digit, or eight percent of the vehicle's $60,000 base price—new owners can work out whatever combination their hearts desire.

Five digits aren’t a lot to work with, but with a bit of thought, a neat customized touch can be instilled permanently into your new toy. Of course, not all VINs will be available for customization and they are on a first-come-first-serve basis, but customers who order a car early enough can have their desired personalized VIN reserved for them.

The concierge service is an extension of a program offered with the C7 Corvette which operates largely the same way and caters to the "unique automobile aficionados" that identify as Corvette owners. In the past, Chevy has used Corvette collectors as a prime example of the reason it offers the service; an individual who owns a previous generation model might feel a sense of pride having their brand new Corvette's VIN match the car they bought back in the '60s, or perhaps a fleet of number-matching C6, C7, and C8 Corvettes.

Unlike a personalized license plate, a customized VIN will be with the car forever, long after it leaves your driveway and becomes someone else's new toy. But, with some cash and a little imagination, a small piece of you will live on forever, stamped into metal and in the paperwork of your state's motor vehicle department.