Watch the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Get Pushed to Its Limits at the Nürburgring

The unveiling of the C8 is a big moment for Chevrolet and the whole world will be watching as it drastically changes the Corvette as we know it on July 18. For the first time in Corvette history, engineers are taking the original Vette’s front-engined, rear-wheel drive formula and throwing it in the bin by making the first-ever rear-wheel-drive, mid-engined Corvette.

From what’s rumored, the new C8 Corvette is expected to jump right into supercar territory, supposedly boasting a new dual-overhead-cam V-8 (versus the traditional pushrod V-8), offering more horsepower at its highest trim than the current ZR1. There’s also a chance that an entry-level, twin-turbo V-6 might be on offer.

Word on the street also suggests that the new Corvette will gain a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic from Tremec and a possible 10-speed automatic co-developed by Ford and Chevrolet. Thus far, there’s no manual transmission in sight.

However, if you’re a fan of the classic front-engined Corvette, don’t fret. Chevrolet will allegedly sell the new C8 Corvette side-by-side next to the current C7, so the current model isn’t going anywhere just yet.