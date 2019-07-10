Watch the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Get Pushed to Its Limits at the Nürburgring
This is the hardest we've seen any C8 test mule get pushed on track. Could Chevy be going for a record before its July 18 reveal?
With the official unveiling of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 just eight days away, more photos and videos of its camouflaged test mules along with leaks showing "the real deal" are beginning to hit the web. Most recently, YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen caught a C8 prototype being hustled around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in pretty hard fashion. This made us wonder, could Chevy be going for a production car 'Ring record?
The video captures the new Corvette at different sectors of the “Green Hell,” but more importantly, you get to hear its new mid-engine V8 get put through its paces.
The unveiling of the C8 is a big moment for Chevrolet and the whole world will be watching as it drastically changes the Corvette as we know it on July 18. For the first time in Corvette history, engineers are taking the original Vette’s front-engined, rear-wheel drive formula and throwing it in the bin by making the first-ever rear-wheel-drive, mid-engined Corvette.
From what’s rumored, the new C8 Corvette is expected to jump right into supercar territory, supposedly boasting a new dual-overhead-cam V-8 (versus the traditional pushrod V-8), offering more horsepower at its highest trim than the current ZR1. There’s also a chance that an entry-level, twin-turbo V-6 might be on offer.
Word on the street also suggests that the new Corvette will gain a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic from Tremec and a possible 10-speed automatic co-developed by Ford and Chevrolet. Thus far, there’s no manual transmission in sight.
However, if you’re a fan of the classic front-engined Corvette, don’t fret. Chevrolet will allegedly sell the new C8 Corvette side-by-side next to the current C7, so the current model isn’t going anywhere just yet.
- RELATED2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Rear End Photos Leaked: ReportMeet the C8's alleged booty exactly 10 days ahead of its official release.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Will Have Encrypted ECU to Deter Third-Party Tuning: ReportGM's new global electrical system, which the next-gen Corvette reportedly uses, is so secure that it'll be off-limits to anyone but Chevy.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to the Mid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 Strut Its V-8 Engine on the HighwayThere's a healthy-sounding V-8 under the hood.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Reveal Is Happening in Orange County, CaliforniaThe mid-engine Corvette will debut July 18 among the palm trees.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM CEO Mary Barra to Confirm Second Shift at Corvette Plant to Keep Up With C8 Demand: ReportIt appears the Bowling Green Assembly Plant will get a new influx of workers, with the majority of them being relocated, laid-off employees.READ NOW