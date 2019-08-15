The 194-MPH 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Will Start at $59,995
A sub-$60K, mid-engined rocket.
Making good on the promise of delivering the new, mid-engined C8 Corvette Stingray at under $60,000, Chevrolet has now announced official pricing for the latest generation of the American sports car. A base 1LT 2020 'Vette will start at $59,995 including destination; for reference, a base 2019 C7 Corvette is listed at $56,995.
Fork over $67,295 and a 2LT C8 can be had which throws in niceties like a heads-up display, wireless device charging, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, audio by Bose, navigation, and a Performance Data Recorder. The luxurious 3LT trim will cost $71,945 and outfit the C8's interior with GT2 seats, carbon fiber trim, leather throughout the cabin, and a suede headliner.
Available on all trims is a $5,000 Z51 Performance Package that includes an upgraded exhaust that adds five horsepower and five pound-feet of torque, performance suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, a splitter up front, a spoiler in the back, bigger Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and "enhanced" cooling. The result? Zero to 60 in under three seconds, a full second faster than a base C7.
Even though Chevy said it didn't test the C8's top speed before the car's reveal last month, the company now says the mid-engined Corvette will top out at 194 miles per hour—without the Z51 pack, that is. Road & Track reported that Z51-equipped cars will get a lower top speed because of the extra drag-inducing downforce parts, and Chevy confirmed to The Drive via email that they'll only reach 184 mph.
A mid-engined sports car capable of 194 mph for under $60,000 is one hell of a performance bargain—in other words, what the Corvette has always strived to be. Hardly surprising, then, that the first year of production is already nearly sold out.
