The 194-MPH 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Will Start at $59,995

Making good on the promise of delivering the new, mid-engined C8 Corvette Stingray at under $60,000, Chevrolet has now announced official pricing for the latest generation of the American sports car. A base 1LT 2020 'Vette will start at $59,995 including destination; for reference, a base 2019 C7 Corvette is listed at $56,995.

Fork over $67,295 and a 2LT C8 can be had which throws in niceties like a heads-up display, wireless device charging, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, audio by Bose, navigation, and a Performance Data Recorder. The luxurious 3LT trim will cost $71,945 and outfit the C8's interior with GT2 seats, carbon fiber trim, leather throughout the cabin, and a suede headliner.

Available on all trims is a $5,000 Z51 Performance Package that includes an upgraded exhaust that adds five horsepower and five pound-feet of torque, performance suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, a splitter up front, a spoiler in the back, bigger Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and "enhanced" cooling. The result? Zero to 60 in under three seconds, a full second faster than a base C7.