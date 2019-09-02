2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Engine Lineup Leak Reveals Twin-Turbo V-8 With 850 HP

For example, the LT6 code is said to identify a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V-8, that although smaller in displacement, reportedly carries a heftier punch, placing 600 ponies on tap alongside 620 pound-feet of torque. This power rating places the motor square in the sights of the Z06, though it raises eyebrows to expect GM to release a lower-output engine for its new flagship sports car. Perhaps for a new Grand Sport?

The leak comes fresh from a member of Corvette Forum , who claims to have obtained a photo showcasing the future lineup of the C8 Corvette from a "guy who knows a guy." That being said—we can't confirm the validity of the leak, however, it does tick quite a few boxes that we have been expecting to see released during the C8's lifespan.

A chart allegedly showing General Motors' future engine offerings for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has made its way onto the internet , bringing with it an abundance of new rumors for the 'Vette's upcoming performance trims.

If you're feeling more adventurous, more power is almost always the answer. The named LT7 platform reportedly slaps twin-turbochargers onto the 5.5-liter V-8 to produce 850 horsepower; a good fit for the rumored future ZR1. The LT7 specifications allegedly leaked create a bit of a kerfuffle when compared against previous reports that placed GM's eyes on a Blackwing-based 4.8-liter twin-turbo platform, though neither has been confirmed.

But perhaps the most interesting takeaway is the inclusion of electrification across the LT platform. For example, the LT7 is listed as being available in both a traditional internal combustion engine with 750 pound-feet of torque, or an electrified behemoth with a monstrous 922 lb-ft. There's even mention of the LT2 (which is currently in production) being eyed for a form of hybridization.

As reported by GMAuthority, the specifications for the LT6 match that expected from the now-defunct next-generation Camaro. So while there might be some claim to legitimacy, it might be more believable to think of the chart as a list of pre-production considerations for the C8 (especially considering that the LT2 is listed with 469 horsepower rather than the actual 495 horsepower), or maybe a list of general in-development engine programs.

While nothing in the chart seems wildly unrealistic, it's important to treat this particular rumor with a large helping of skepticism. If this chart did, in fact, come from GM, there's no telling if this particular range of engines made it through the chopping block and will find their respective places in the mid-engine sports car.

When reached out for comment, a Chevrolet spokesperson said the following: "We don’t engage in rumor and speculation but I can tell you that’s not a document familiar to the engineering team."