The New 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Leaked on the Web Before Anyone's Supposed To See It

So far, we've seen other leaks of the car, previewing the likes of its interior and even its rear-end.

According to the article, the LT2 will produce 495-horsepower and 470 pounds-feet of torque, delivering an estimated 0-60 time of less than three seconds. Solid figures for what’s anticipated to be the base-model C8.

Other details include a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic from Tremec. Enthusiasts will lament the lack of a manual-transmission in tonight's announcement, although a manual still may be included at some point. It's not too surprising Chevrolet may have left the manual out of its launch messaging, given an emphasis on the C8's performance figures, considering a dual-clutch can easily out-shift any human to maximize 0-60 times.

The article also mentions an optional “Z51 Performance Package,” which bundles up beefed-up brakes, improved cooling, and an upgraded exhaust.

Still, if these images and details are correct, we now have our best look at one of the most highly anticipated car reveals of the century: history’s first production mid-engine Corvette. Stay tuned.

H/t: Motor1