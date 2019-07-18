Alleged Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Interior Photo Leaks Before Tonight's Reveal
It's a new Corvette, inside and out.
The automotive world waits with baited breath ahead of tonight's mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 unveiling, a landmark shift for the iconic sports car that's been quite literally decades in the making. But before we see the full car, a photo that appears to show its driver-focused interior has leaked on social media.
There's no question that the new powertrain and side profile—a shortened hood, and a longer rear deck—are garnering the most attention. But the endless spy shots over the last few years never managed to capture the mid-engine Corvette's interior, so this apparent leak is our first look at how Chevrolet designers changed up the cabin.
A few things stick out. There's the new steering wheel Chevy previewed last week, a larger infotainment screen canted toward the driver, and what looks like a push-button gear selector for the car's dual-clutch transmission. But its most striking feature is the long stream of buttons cascading down the center console, a bold choice that's already prompted some hot takes on Twitter.
We reached out to Chevrolet to confirm the authenticity of the image. "You'll find out tonight," came the cryptic response. Indeed we will—stay tuned for the full reveal at 11pm ET/8pm PT.
