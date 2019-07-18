Alleged Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Interior Photo Leaks Before Tonight's Reveal

The automotive world waits with baited breath ahead of tonight's mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 unveiling, a landmark shift for the iconic sports car that's been quite literally decades in the making. But before we see the full car, a photo that appears to show its driver-focused interior has leaked on social media.

There's no question that the new powertrain and side profile—a shortened hood, and a longer rear deck—are garnering the most attention. But the endless spy shots over the last few years never managed to capture the mid-engine Corvette's interior, so this apparent leak is our first look at how Chevrolet designers changed up the cabin.