Configure the Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Because You Weren't Doing Anything Important Anyway

The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray went from decades worth of rumors, speculation, and jokes to a reality coming for the 2020 model year overnight, and the world is a better place for it.

And after all that waiting, the smart folks at General Motors were wise enough to put the online configurator for this new C8-generation Corvette Stingray online right away. It's as if they knew this was a lazy summer day that you didn't want to spend working anyway, if we're honest. Instead of all the yard work, soccer games, or grilling you were having trouble concentrating on anyway, why not option out a brand new Corvette?

Today's new configurator includes paint colors, option packages, interior colors, and available wheels. One of my favorites, Lime Rock Green, is conspicuously missing, but the shiny brown Zeus Bronze Metallic and bright Rapid Blue almost make up for it. Almost.

There are a lot of us who probably have better things to do at the moment, so it's worth noting that there's usually also a more robust 3D experience to the configurator that I couldn't access when I tried making my dream 'Vette. The full 3D visualizer with different option packages and interior schemes had been automatically disabled as the site had exceeded capacity. So, it's worth bookmarking this one and returning to it later if that happens, preferably when you have a few emails you're ambivalent about sending.

What you can do with the limited-experience, at-capacity configuration page is toggle the headlights and roof on and off, and switch between interior and exterior views. Pricing isn't available yet for your online creations, either, so we'll have to wait to see how much that fancy exposed carbon fiber roof panel will be.

The best part about the new 'Vette is that you might actually be able to afford your creation once you've spent hours messing with the builder online. While we can't wait to drive it to see if it's any good, this sub-$60,000 everyman's sports car certainly sounds like the supercar-humbling tour de force we were hoping for, complete with a new, more balanced drivetrain layout. The base model announced yesterday is no slouch, either, with a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 cranking out 495 horsepower.

How would you spec out a C8 Corvette? Check out the configurator here, and drop the mid-engine Stingray of your dreams down in the comments below.