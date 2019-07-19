The 495-HP, 2020 Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette Is Here, and it Costs Less Than $60K

After five decades of fitful development, the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has finally been revealed. Those who have been following the eight-generation Corvette's not-so-secret development will no doubt know some of the highlights already, but here's everything straight from Chevrolet.

The 2020 C8 is the first Corvette to move the engine behind the cockpit, changing up the performance dynamics entirely. The mid-engine design should provide better responsiveness and weight distribution at the expense of the classic long-hood profile that 'Vettes have always carried. It's not just the placement of the engine that's different—the base Corvette features a new naturally-aspirated, 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 making 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with the optional performance exhaust equipped.

In addition to sporting the most power and torque ever given to a base model Corvette, this small block V-8 features better ventilation and an all-new dry sump oil system that provides much better lubrication during heavy track sessions.