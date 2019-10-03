Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: The Bowtie's New Le Mans Contender Makes Surprise Debut

“The C8.R is much more than just a race-tuned version of the 2020 Corvette Stingray," said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. "It’s a culmination of many years of testing and development between GM Design, propulsion, engineering and the Corvette Racing team. The collaboration between these teams has allowed us to take these vehicles’ performance to the next level, both on the street and the track.”

Touted as "the most important debut in Corvette’s racing history tonight," the C8.R is Chevy’s first-ever mid-engine GTLM race car and it will have to fill the shoes of some very capable and successful predecessors. Since 1999, Corvette Racing has won 107 races, which Chevrolet claims is the most of any professional sports car team in North America. These 107 wins include 13 team championships and 12 driver and manufacturer titles. In 2015, Corvette Racing became the first sports car team in 15 years to win endurance racing’s Triple Crown: the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year.

The C8.R will make its racing debut at the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January of next year.