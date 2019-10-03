Listen to the New Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Race Car's High-Revving V-8 Wail

One video uploaded to Facebook by user Ray Saez Jr. depicts the C8.R's audience visibly flinching when the Corvette's V-8 roars to life. This means that despite all the differences between the C8.R and its front-engined C7.R predecessor, they'll have at least one thing in common: being thunderously loud. So loud, in fact, that the audio in Saez's video clips/peaks, losing most of its quality. (Fortunately, that’s not the case with the video embedded above.)

But what does the C8.R sound like under load, at full throttle? A video released by GM offers hints of what its newest race car will sound like on-track, and reinforces speculation that the C8.R's V-8 will use a flat-plane crankshaft rather than its traditional cross-plane design. Though flat-plane cranks tend to increase vibrations, they can also reduce weight, which, in a race car, is an eminently beneficial tradeoff. Because this type of crankshaft also requires a different firing order, the resulting noise isn't one most people would expect a V-8 to make. Listen for yourself to decide if it's something you like, but we’ll go ahead and say: it’s not too shabby.