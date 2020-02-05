The 2020 C8 Corvette Will Officially Dust an Audi R8 V10 Plus and 458 Italia at the 'Ring

Despite a 155-horsepower deficit, the new Corvette nearly equaled the time of the fastest Camaro that's ever been sold, and triumphed over many cars that cost several times as much. Performance like this ought to whet your appetite for what the C8 will do when GM gives it more power in the form of the upcoming Z06, which is expected to feature an overhead-cam V-8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. Rumors allege this engine could produce 600 or more horsepower, and that the chassis it powers will brandish aero even more extreme than that of the C7 ZR1.

Seeing as a Corvette prototype has been spotted in what looks like benchmark testing against a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we have nothing but sky-high hopes for America's affordable supercar. Until GM decides to let the world know if it'll hit it out of the park with the Z06 or ZR1, however, we'll get plenty of practice twiddling our thumbs.

