This Sure Sounds Like a Chevy Corvette Prototype Testing a Flat-Plane V-8 Engine

Amidst the onslaught of Corvette C8 news that's flooded everyone's screens for the past year, here's something to really get excited about. A rather loud (and extremely camouflaged) Corvette prototype was recently spotted east of San Diego, hitting the Golden State's mountain switchbacks with a heavy-footed driver behind the wheel. Our glimpse of the test mule is limited, but we'd bet that this is an R&D car for the next-gen Z06 featuring a glorious flat-plane-crank V-8. Why do we think so? Because listen to it.

Captured by a member of the Corvette C8 Owners (And Friends) Facebook group and shared to Opposite Lock, the video starts with the mid-engined car out of frame but just within earshot. You can hear a downshift as the mystery machine approaches an uphill turn before quickly gassing it. The noise doesn't sound as deep as the C8 Stingray's 6.2-liter engine, leading us to believe that it could be the rumored flat-plane unit that's derived from the C8.R race car.

Typically, flat-plane-crank engines have more of a howl than a grunt. That's definitely the case here and given all the previous rumors pertaining to such a C8 variant, it makes sense that this would be the upcoming Z06.